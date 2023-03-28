Lincoln Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 13-year-old girl.

Police said Shaye Ruel was last seen Sunday night near 1000 W South Street in the West A neighborhood.

Ruel is 5′2″ and weighs 130 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

LPD asks that anyone with information to call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000.

MISSING CHILD ALERT: Shaye Ruel, 13 years old, was last seen Sunday night in the 1000 block of W. South Street. She’s 5’2” and weighs 130 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Please call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 with any information. pic.twitter.com/ZUvRwagtoi — Lincoln Police (@Lincoln_Police) March 28, 2023

