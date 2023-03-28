Lincoln Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 13-year-old girl.
Police said Shaye Ruel was last seen Sunday night near 1000 W South Street in the West A neighborhood.
Ruel is 5′2″ and weighs 130 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.
LPD asks that anyone with information to call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000.
