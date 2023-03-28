Lincoln Public Schools Board of Education candidate profile: Bob Rauner

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Even numbered districts are on the ballot this year for Lincoln Public Schools Board of Education. There are two candidates running in each district (2, 4, 6) so all candidates will advance to the May 2 general election.

10/11 NOW sent a questionnaire to all candidates and we did not edit responses. Read Distict 6 candidate Bob Rauner’s responses below and view other candidate profiles here.

Name: Bob Rauner

Political Party: Non-Partisan

Occupation: Chief Medical Officer, OneHealth Nebraska ACO and President of Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln

Why are you running for the Lincoln Public Schools Board of Education? The first reason is a desire to give back to LPS in return for the great education my three daughters received at Eastridge, Lefler, and Southeast. The second is that my skills from my day jobs which include improving health and data evaluation can help in improving how LPS serves its students. These skills were very helpful during the pandemic and will be helpful as we evaluate the delivery of education to improve learning and lower LPS healthcare costs.

List a few positive achievements accomplished by the district. Where would you like to see improvement? First, we passed the largest school bond in LPS history that was approved by Lincoln voters by almost a 2 to 1 margin. The building projects funded by the bond will be completed under budget despite going through the worst pandemic in a century that created a multitude of supply chain disruptions. We then put together a pandemic response plan that balanced providing as much in person education as possible while keeping the community safe. We had our students back to in person learning by August 2020 in a safe manner, faster than many districts across the country. This resulted in LPS having less learning loss than most districts across the US and at the same time Lincoln had one of the lowest COVID mortality rates in the US. Our next challenge is to reclaim the learning loss that happened during the pandemic. We are already making progress with a 4 year graduation rate that is now back to pre-pandemic levels. My next priorities are completing the strategic plan; lowering our healthcare costs so we can divert those savings to lowering property taxes and increased funding for teachers; improving how we evaluate student learning; and improving the physical and mental health of our students.

What should be done to recruit and retain teachers and staff? Steps we can take include maintaining a mission that any teacher can believe in, providing a supportive work environment, giving teachers more autonomy and room to grow in their professional careers, and making sure our compensation is competitive with surrounding districts. We also need to focus on improving the mental health of our students and reducing behavioral problems that are disrupting teaching.

How should a board member weigh funding education with the cost to Lincoln property owners? This is a hard balance to strike, and the best way to do both is to lower costs. Many people talk about “cutting the fat” or “cutting costs”, but have very few specifics for how. Most areas of the LPS budget are things we can’t or shouldn’t cut, like teacher salaries or special education services. The only significant part of the budget that can be cut is our healthcare costs, and it just so happens that this is what I do for a living. In my day job at OneHealth Nebraska ACO we have lowered healthcare costs for our patients the best way, by providing better preventive care, improving chronic disease management, and preventing avoidable hospitalizations. Our latest numbers have us at 9.6% under expected costs for our Medicare patients, and 13% under expected costs for our commercially insured patients. I recently recorded a presentation for Leadership Lincoln on how this is done - https://youtu.be/99pw8iGTkZ0. Between employer premiums, employee premiums, and employee out of pocket healthcare costs, LPS spends $76 million a year on healthcare. I am working with LPS administration on how they can do the same for LPS employees. I am confident we can cut our healthcare costs at LPS by 5-15%, and any savings achieved is money that could be put toward paying our teachers better or lowering property taxes.

School boards across the country are facing increased political polarization. How should a member navigate policy tension with regard to a child’s education? I think one way is remove the culture wars and political buzz words from the schools and the school board meetings. We should talk about issues like bullying, racism, and gender issues in our schools, but do so with a more non-partisan approach. My best teacher in college was my philosophy professor at Creighton who taught us about many issues in philosophy and theology, but did so in a way that after 4 years I still didn’t really know whether he was a devout Catholic or an atheist. He kept his political & religious views to himself, but did an amazing job at covering the reasoning on both sides of contentious issues like abortion or the death penalty.

