Lincoln Public Schools Board of Education candidate profile: Emmy Pollen

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Even numbered districts are on the ballot this year for Lincoln Public Schools Board of Education. There are two candidates running in each district (2, 4, 6) so all candidates will advance to the May 2 general election.

10/11 NOW sent a questionnaire to all candidates and we did not edit responses. Read District 2 candidate Emmy Pollen’s responses below and view other candidate profiles here.

Name: Emmy Pollen

Political Party: Republican

Occupation: LPS Substitute Teacher

Why are you running for the Lincoln Public Schools Board of Education? I am running because our community deserves a choice. No one should win simply because they are unopposed. Competition makes us stronger and causes us to really think about what is best. My opponent is satisfied that our schools are safe and high quality. I work in them as a substitute, I know there is room for improvement. Our students and teachers deserve a change.

List a few positive achievements accomplished by the district. Welcoming to Refugee students & their families. We even offer Literacy Classes for parents!

Student/Parent program to help little ones thrive and help teen parents graduate from high school.

Alternative school programs that meet the needs of students: behavior interventions, life skills, career & focus programs.

We provide Early Childhood classes that help students be ready for learning to read!

We are in the top 10 for highest paying school districts in NE. A teacher with a BA can expect to earn between 47,000-60,000 a year.

Where would you like to see improvement?

Prioritize Math & Reading. Less than 50% of our high school students are proficient.

Graduation rates: Move up from 84%

Safety: Have full-time Resource or Security Officers at all buildings.

Fill the 100+ opens for staff that are currently unfilled.

What should be done to recruit and retain teachers and staff? Our biggest issue is discipline & respect. Teachers are fearful of behaviors and don’t have the support they need. We need more trained security staff, behavior interventionists and mental health workers. We need to simplify the demands on teachers so they can focus on their primary task, teaching! We need fewer administrators and more classroom teachers. LPS is Top-Heavy and teachers feel unheard.

How should a board member weigh funding education with the cost to Lincoln property owners? A board member should ask themselves: Is the expense going to benefit our society as a whole? Reasonable expenses are literacy, safety and college/career readiness among other goals. Lincoln schools have plenty of money (especially right now with Covid-Relief, Grants, Foundations, State Funding, etc.) We just need to spend it wisely.

School boards across the country are facing increased political polarization. How should a member navigate policy tension with regard to a child’s education? Some topics do not belong in the classroom, especially at an elementary level. These topics can be traumatizing. They also can result in one group feeling alienated or attacked. There are better places to discuss these issues, for instance with parents, at cultural events, clubs or in religious institutions. Anything called a “Theory” has no place taking up multiple days of classroom learning. It is quite clear that we are failing at helping our students be proficient in math and reading. Until we have mastery in these topics, we don’t have time to create controversy and discord.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.