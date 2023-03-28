Nebraska farmers to see relief from drought conditions

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Agriculture is the heartbeat of Nebraska, but months-long drought conditions in Nebraska have forced some farmers to make tough decisions. They’re attempting to make the best predictions about the upcoming season.

The State exports billions of dollars of agricultural products each year, but if drought conditions from last summer repeat themselves, many farmers are in for a long season.

Dating back to last summer, almost all of Nebraska was and continues to be in some form of drought. For farmers, crops needing large amounts of moisture like corn and soybeans saw decreased yields and profits. According to the National Drought Mitigation Center, the winter precipitation is helping in some areas that have seen quite a bit of snow.

A family farm in Sterling is grateful for the snow they’ve gotten, but they had to make some difficult calls this winter, including coming to terms with the fact that they won’t be able to plant as many soybeans as they’d like in the months ahead.

“When we were picking our seeds for the spring, I think we changed a few in case there was more of a drought and we would start at a disadvantage,” said Matthew Erickson, farmer. “Not planting crops needing high amounts of moisture.”

In the long run, Nebraska agriculture will need to see more rain to make a dent in drought conditions. Climatologists are optimistic that will be the case. They said recently, a lot of areas have seen near or above normal precipitation levels. It’s estimated that conditions in Nebraska will get better further into the spring season and certain places could see their droughts disappear.

”In a lot of areas, we’ve seen near or above normal precipitation recently, which is a good thing,” said Curtis Riganti, National Drought Mitigation Center. “So while that made short-term precipitation numbers look a lot better, that didn’t do a whole lot to alleviate long-term numbers.”

