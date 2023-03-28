Nebraska lawmakers weigh in on TikTok, potential national security concerns

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The phrase “tick-tock” could mean different things: a clock running out of time; that once-popular Kesha song.

If it’s coming from American lawmakers they’re likely talking about the Chinese-owned video-sharing app, TikTok.

“I oppose TikTok,” said Nebraska Congressman Mike Flood. “I do not believe they should operate in the United States. I think it’s a national security issue. I think it’s a national security concern.”

Flood says he supports a ban of the app.

“This is a surveillance tool,” Flood said. “It has no place in this nation. The data collected is going directly to the Chinese Communist Party.”

In recent congressional hearings, TikTok CEO Shou Chew has denied those claims.

“I have seen no evidence that the Chinese government has access to that data,” said Chew.

“I find that actually preposterous,” replied California Congresswoman Anna G. Eshoo.

Nebraska District 2 Congressman Don Bacon is concerned about the app too.

“I’m leaning towards where Congress is going, and that’s to ban TikTok from America,” said Bacon. “Unless China severs that relationship with TikTok and we get a firewall between the government Communist government versus the company that owns TikTok.”

Other social media apps like Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram also track data.

“The practices that are involved here are already occurring in the United States,” said Creighton law professor Edward Morse. “But the concern here is that this is owned by a Chinese company and the rivalry between the two nations is animating the concern.”

“These are American companies that have created social media engines that collect and possess data,” said Flood. “The difference here with TikTok is that this company is an arm of the Chinese Communist Party.”

”I’m not really sure of the real threat,” said Morse. “I know that many people are concerned about giving access of this kind to a foreign government...but that kind of information-sharing is happening all throughout our country and that everyone’s information is potentially available somewhere to someone. Makes me wonder whether it’s a big enough secret to justify significant government intervention.”

Democrats and Republicans found common ground in taking aim at TikTok. In the Senate, Nebraska Republican Deb Fischer joined a bipartisan group of 12 senators to introduce the RESTRICT Act, a White House-backed bill to regulate and ban foreign technology like TikTok.

It proposes regulation by six countries that have conflicting relationships with the U.S: China, Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Russia, and Venezuela.

“The juice may not be worth the squeeze,” said Morse.

