Only paid subscribers to show in special Twitter feed, Musk says

FILE - The Twitter splash page is seen on a digital device on April 25, 2022, in San Diego. ...
FILE - The Twitter splash page is seen on a digital device on April 25, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)(AP)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - CEO Elon Musk says that soon, only paid subscribers will show up in the “For You” feed.

Starting April 15, the tab you see when you first sign in will only recommend accounts that pay for premium Twitter service.

Also, non-subscribers will not be allowed to vote in polls.

Musk said the change was to fight bot accounts, but he has also been pushing people to pay $84 a year for Twitter.

Last week, Musk announced that the free blue checkmark for legacy verified accounts given to celebrities, public officials, journalists and notable organizations was going away on April 1.

Users who want to keep it will soon have to pay for the premium Twitter service.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police investigate death at The Lodge apartments in Lincoln.
Woman arrested for double homicide after hitting two men with car, Lincoln Police say
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Troopers arrest man and identify one of his passengers as a 16-year-old missing Utah girl...
Missing Utah teen found during I-80 traffic stop
Several Lincoln firefighters were on the scene of a fire at 450 S 25th Street Saturday morning.
Four dogs killed in Lincoln house fire over the weekend
The two vehicle car crash occurred near the Lancaster County Department of Corrections facility.
19-year-old thrown from car following crash at SW 40th & West ‘O’ Saturday afternoon

Latest News

Police officers stand at the entrance of an Ismaili Muslim center in Lisbon, Portugal, Tuesday,...
Portugal: Refugee held as suspect in Muslim center stabbings
WATCH: Casey Thompson gets some light work at Nebraska Spring Football Practice
WATCH: Coach Rhule, players discuss spring practice
FILE - Wind turbines stand in fields near Palm Springs, California, March 22, 2023. Electricity...
US renewable electricity surpassed coal in 2022
Image taken from a video showing ambulances and rescue teams staffers outside an immigration...
Mexico: Migrants start fire at detention center, killing 40
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is shown during a visit to Sumy on Tuesday.
Ukraine president extends tour of war’s front-line areas