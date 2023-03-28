Police release surveillance footage from Nashville school shooting

A police crime scene tape is seen at the entrance to Covenant School in Nashville, Tenn....
A police crime scene tape is seen at the entrance to Covenant School in Nashville, Tenn. Monday, March 27, 2023. Officials say several children were killed in a shooting at the private Christian grade school in Nashville. The suspect is dead after a confrontation with police. (AP Photo/John Amis)(AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE (Gray News) – Metro Nashville police released limited surveillance footage showing the shooter at a private grade school who killed six people, including three children.

The victims from Monday’s attack at The Covenant School were identified as Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney, all 9 years old; and adults Cynthia Peak, 61, Katherine Koonce, 60, and Mike Hill, 61.

The footage shows the shooter driving up to the school then shooting out the glass doors to get inside.

The shooter is carrying what police called an assault-type rifle and wearing a tactical vest with another rifle visible, camouflage pants and a red cap worn backward. In the footage, the shooter also can be seen walking through hallways and entering and exiting an office.

The footage released by police does not contain any of the violence that resulted in the deaths. The shooter, identified by police as 28-year-old Audrey Hale, was killed in a confrontation with officers who responded to the school.

WARNING: Footage may be disturbing.

Metro Police have released video of the shooting on Monday at The Covenant School.

Metropolitan Nashville Police Chief John Drake gave examples of the shooter’s elaborate planning for the targeted attack, including a “manifesto.”

“We have some writings that we’re going over that pertain to this date, the actual incident,” he told reporters Monday. “We have a map drawn out of how this was all going to take place.”

He said Hale was a former student, and investigators believe the shooter resented having to go to the school.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police investigate death at The Lodge apartments in Lincoln.
Woman arrested for double homicide after hitting two men with car, Lincoln Police say
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Troopers arrest man and identify one of his passengers as a 16-year-old missing Utah girl...
Missing Utah teen found during I-80 traffic stop
Several Lincoln firefighters were on the scene of a fire at 450 S 25th Street Saturday morning.
Four dogs killed in Lincoln house fire over the weekend
The two vehicle car crash occurred near the Lancaster County Department of Corrections facility.
19-year-old thrown from car following crash at SW 40th & West ‘O’ Saturday afternoon

Latest News

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy accuses the president of misleading members and the public.
McCarthy says Biden hasn't negotiated yet on debt ceiling
Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins
LPD Chief Teresa Ewins gives update on double homicide
Two women cry at a prayer vigil at Woodmont Christian Church for victims of a mass shooting at...
Nashville school shooting victims include pastor’s daughter
Taylor Bradley, 27, was arrested on two counts of second degree murder.
Suspect in Lincoln double murder identified
WATCH: Casey Thompson gets some light work at Nebraska Spring Football Practice
Huskers continue spring practice on chilly March morning