Staplehurst Man sentenced on federal charges

SEWARD, Neb. (KOLN) - A Staplehurst man was sentenced on federal charges on Monday.

The Seward County Sheriff’s Office said a Staplehurst man, Matthew A. French, was taken into custody on a federal warrant as a result of an investigation that was conducted by the Seward County Sheriff’s Office Investigator in March of 2022.

French was arrested on four counts of production of child pornography and one count of receipt of child pornography. Earlier this year. French plead guilty to two of the five counts on the Federal indictment and pursuant to a plea agreement, the other three counts were dismissed.

As a result, French was sentenced in Federal Court last week to serve 225 months with credit for 12 months already served in a federal facility.

