Staplehurst Man sentenced on federal charges

(Envato)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEWARD, Neb. (KOLN) - A Staplehurst man was sentenced on federal charges on Monday.

The Seward County Sheriff’s Office said a Staplehurst man, Matthew A. French, was taken into custody on a federal warrant as a result of an investigation that was conducted by the Seward County Sheriff’s Office Investigator in March of 2022.

French was arrested on four counts of production of child pornography and one count of receipt of child pornography. Earlier this year. French plead guilty to two of the five counts on the Federal indictment and pursuant to a plea agreement, the other three counts were dismissed.

As a result, French was sentenced in Federal Court last week to serve 225 months with credit for 12 months already served in a federal facility.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police investigate death at The Lodge apartments in Lincoln.
Woman arrested for double homicide after hitting two men with car, Lincoln Police say
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
I-80: I80 at Sunol Exit 69: South
Nebraska Department of Transportation announces reopening of I-80 after snowstorm
Union Pacific becomes second railroad to drop push for one-person crews
A Nebraska State Patrol trooper on patrol
State Troopers performs traffic stop, end up delivering DoorDash meals

Latest News

A map of the 445 acres of land that will officially become part of the Lincoln starting July 1st.
City Council approves annexation, leaving more questions about the future for residents and volunteer first responders
Nebraska farmers to see relief from drought conditions
Nebraska farmers to see relief from drought conditions
Secretary of State Robert Evnen
Nebraska Secretary of State to testify about election security before Senate committee
Agriculture is the heartbeat of Nebraska, but months-long drought conditions in Nebraska have...
Nebraska farmers to see relief from drought conditions