Wednesday Forecast: Breezy and cooler again...but warmer temperatures aren’t very far away

By Ken Siemek
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front will bring another shot of cooler air back into the region for the middle of our week...with a quick return to windy-and-warmer conditions by Thursday.

5-Day Outlook
5-Day Outlook(KOLN)

After a rather pleasant Tuesday...clouds will be on the increase Tuesday night as a cold front approaches from the north. This front “may” kick off a few light snow showers across parts of northern and northeastern Nebraska early Wednesday morning...but nothing significant is expected at this time. The balance of the day Wednesday should be partly-to-mostly cloudy...breezy...and seasonably cool with highs in the upper 30s-to-upper 40s. A warm front will sweep across the region on Thursday...ushering in strong south winds and afternoon temperatures in the 60s and 70s. A cold front will then slide into the forecast area Thursday night, setting up the possibility for showers and thunderstorms...with a few of the thunderstorms possibly reaching severe limits. Stay tuned to the latest forecast details as the week wears on as we update that Thursday forecast. That potential severe weather threat will be followed by falling temperatures...strong northerly winds...and a chance for rain-changing-to-snow later Friday and into Friday night.

Regional Map - Thursday 10pm
Regional Map - Thursday 10pm(KOLN)
Regional Map - Friday 10am
Regional Map - Friday 10am(KOLN)
Regional Map - Friday 10pm
Regional Map - Friday 10pm(KOLN)

Lows tonight will once again be quite chilly...dropping into the teens and 20s.

Wednesday AM Lows
Wednesday AM Lows(KOLN)

Highs on Wednesday will struggle into the upper 30s-to-upper 40s for most of the region.

Highs On Wednesday
Highs On Wednesday(KOLN)

Lows Wednesday night won’t be quite as cold...mainly in the mid20s-to-mid-30s...but a breeze will make it feel colder.

Thursday AM Lows
Thursday AM Lows(KOLN)

Highs on Thursday are expected to return to the 60s and 70s for much of 10-11 Country...as south winds increase to 20-to-30 mph...with gusts to 40-or-45 mph possible at times.

Highs On Thursday
Highs On Thursday(KOLN)

The latest 7-Day Outlook will continue the precipitation chance for both rain and snow on Friday along with very windy conditions...then begin a stretch of mainly dry and more seasonal weather from Saturday through early next week. Gusty “spring” winds will continue for much of the period.

7-Day Outlook
7-Day Outlook(KOLN)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police investigate death at The Lodge apartments in Lincoln.
Woman arrested for double homicide after hitting two men with car, Lincoln Police say
Taylor Bradley, 27, was arrested on two counts of second degree murder.
Suspect in Lincoln double murder identified
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Troopers arrest man and identify one of his passengers as a 16-year-old missing Utah girl...
Missing Utah teen found during I-80 traffic stop
Several Lincoln firefighters were on the scene of a fire at 450 S 25th Street Saturday morning.
Four dogs killed in Lincoln house fire over the weekend

Latest News

Tuesday High Temperatures
Tuesday Forecast: Warmer with more sunshine
Mostly sunny and warmer today.
KOLN Weather Forecast
Cold this morning, milder this afternoon.
Brad's Tuesday Morning Weather Update
Mostly clear and cold this morning with some patchy fog possible.
Brad's Tuesday Morning First Look