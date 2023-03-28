Wednesday Forecast: Breezy and cooler again...but warmer temperatures aren’t very far away

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front will bring another shot of cooler air back into the region for the middle of our week...with a quick return to windy-and-warmer conditions by Thursday.

After a rather pleasant Tuesday...clouds will be on the increase Tuesday night as a cold front approaches from the north. This front “may” kick off a few light snow showers across parts of northern and northeastern Nebraska early Wednesday morning...but nothing significant is expected at this time. The balance of the day Wednesday should be partly-to-mostly cloudy...breezy...and seasonably cool with highs in the upper 30s-to-upper 40s. A warm front will sweep across the region on Thursday...ushering in strong south winds and afternoon temperatures in the 60s and 70s. A cold front will then slide into the forecast area Thursday night, setting up the possibility for showers and thunderstorms...with a few of the thunderstorms possibly reaching severe limits. Stay tuned to the latest forecast details as the week wears on as we update that Thursday forecast. That potential severe weather threat will be followed by falling temperatures...strong northerly winds...and a chance for rain-changing-to-snow later Friday and into Friday night.

Lows tonight will once again be quite chilly...dropping into the teens and 20s.

Highs on Wednesday will struggle into the upper 30s-to-upper 40s for most of the region.

Lows Wednesday night won’t be quite as cold...mainly in the mid20s-to-mid-30s...but a breeze will make it feel colder.

Highs on Thursday are expected to return to the 60s and 70s for much of 10-11 Country...as south winds increase to 20-to-30 mph...with gusts to 40-or-45 mph possible at times.

The latest 7-Day Outlook will continue the precipitation chance for both rain and snow on Friday along with very windy conditions...then begin a stretch of mainly dry and more seasonal weather from Saturday through early next week. Gusty “spring” winds will continue for much of the period.

