Cooler and breezy Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front has moved through Nebraska and that means cooler and breezy conditions on Wednesday. A warm front will move across Nebraska Thursday allowing for much warmer temperatures. A storm system will then move across the plains late Thursday and Thursday night triggering scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Friday will be windy and colder with scattered showers with snow in northern Nebraska.

Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler Wednesday. Highs will range from the 30s across the north to the upper 40s in southern Nebraska. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph with occasional gusts up to 30 mph.

Breezy and cooler Wednesday. (koln)

Partly to mostly cloudy and cool Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Lows will bottom out in the 20s and lower 30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chilly temperatures tonight. (koln)

Partly sunny, windy and much warmer on Thursday with highs in the 60s and lower 70s. South to southeast wind 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

Windy and warmer Thursday. (koln)

Isolated severe thunderstorms will possible late on Thursday in northern and northeastern Nebraska.

Marginal risk on Thursday (koln)

Heaviest precipitation over the next three days will be in northern Nebraska and some of that will fall as snow. No snow expected in the Lincoln area.

Best chance of precipitation will be in northern Nebraska Thursday and Friday. (koln)

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms late Thursday into Friday morning. Windy and much cooler on Friday with scattered showers possible. Highs on Friday in the Lincoln area will be in the low 60s however, temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 40s Thursday afternoon and it will be windy. Warmer weather expected for the weekend.

Up and down temperatures over the next 7 days. (koln)

