Crime Stoppers: Lincoln Police ask for help identifying pickup trucks linked to investigations

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two pickup trucks connected to two separate investigations have police investigators asking for help through Lincoln Crime Stoppers.

The first case is a theft investigation reported near 27th and I-80 on March 22.

An older Chevy pickup truck appeared on camera during the evening hours at a job site in the area where $5,000 worth of copper wire spools were stolen, Lincoln Police said.

Surveillance video showed the passenger side of the truck to have paint damage as the driver left the job site.

Another older pickup truck was tied to a hit and run investigation caught on camera Friday near 65th and Holdrege Streets.

Cameras caught an older 1990s Ford pickup rolling backward into another parked truck without anyone in the driver’s seat.

Lincoln Police said the legal problem started when the a person got into the older pickup truck and left the scene without leaving information for the owner of the parked truck.

The suspect is described by LPD as a white man with a beard.

The rolling truck is also described as having a light bar, deflector or some other type of device mounted to the top of the windshield. LPD said there also appeared to be rust or other damage on the truck’s drivers side rear quarter panel.

Investigators hoped the rarity of the truck due to age will help them locate the vehicle and identify the driver who left the scene without contacting the other vehicle owner.

Anyone who notices these vehicles or knows more about either case is asked to contact Lincoln Crime Stoppers online or by calling (402) 475-3600.

