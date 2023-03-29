Family of man killed in Lincoln hit-and-run asking for answers

Two families are still in shock Tuesday as they deal with the unexpected loss of their loved ones.
By Samantha Bernt
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two families are trying to wrap their heads around the unexpected deaths of their loved ones after Lincoln Police say 27-year-old Taylor Bradley intentionally hit them both with her car on Monday.

The two men killed were co-workers at The Lodge Apartments in south Lincoln and now those families are forever bonded by this tragedy.

Georgina Gonzalez is grieving the loss of her husband, 45-year-old Ronald Gonzalez. She told 10/11 NOW the two had been together for 15 years, have one child together, and were looking forward to their one-year wedding anniversary coming up in July. Now, that won’t happen and Georgina is heartbroken.

“It’s kind of hard understanding why she did it because it’s someone that I’m going to miss for the rest of my life,” Georgina said.

At the apartment complex where the deadly hit-and-run took place, flowers sit on a bench outside the clubhouse. It’s believed to be a makeshift memorial, honoring the two lives lost.

Not too far from the flowers, Georgina and her family were gathered in the parking lot, picking up her late husband’s car just a day after he was killed. She said she knows only a few details about the moments leading up to her husband’s death but is still waiting for more answers.

“It was an aggressive person that just came at two people,” she said. “Someone hit my husband with a car and a co-worker.”

10/11 NOW has learned the other man killed was 42-year-old Chris Karmazin after reaching out to his family. Both he and Ronald were maintenance workers at the complex.

The GoFundMe created to cover funeral expenses for Chris said:

“Chris was a charismatic individual who loved being a father and husband. He leaves behind three children. Chris loved spending time with his friends playing board games and was an avid animal lover.”

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

