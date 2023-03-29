Five Huskers dubbed NCAA Regular-Season All-Americans

LINCOLN, Neb. (NU Athletic Communications) - Five Nebraska men’s gymnasts were named Regular-Season All-Americans announced the College Gymnastics Association. The gymnasts are comprised of sophomore Chris Hiser , juniors Taylor Christopulos and Zac Tiderman , and seniors Cooper Giles and Donte McKinney.

Taylor Christopulos, a native of Layton, Utah, was named a regular-season All-American on floor and in the all-around, and received vault All-America honors for the third consecutive year. Christopulos is ranked first in the NCAA in the all-around (81.733 four-score average), second on vault (14.767 four-score average), and fifth on floor (14.400 four-score average). The captain has pocketed 12 individual event titles this season, including three all-around titles. The junior was also named to the U.S. Senior National Team in February, the first Husker to make the team since 1998.

Chris Hiser, a native of Longmeadow, Mass., was also named a regular-season All-American on still rings. The 2022 Big Ten Freshman of the Year is ranked ninth in the nation on still rings, with a national qualifying four-score average of 14.083. The junior has collected three titles on the event this season, putting up a personal-best score of 14.30 against Oklahoma and Simpson on February 17.

Cooper Giles, a native of Lake Zurich, Ill., was named a regular-season All-American on pommel horse. The junior is ranked sixth overall in the NCAA with a national qualifying four-score average of 14.183. The junior has collected four event titles this season, notching a personal-best score of 14.50 against Oklahoma and Simpson on February 17.

Donte McKinney, a native of Fort Bragg, N.C., earned his third consecutive high bar All-America honor as well as honors on vault. The senior is ranked first on vault with a national qualifying four-score average of 14.783. McKinney has collected four event titles, with a career-high score of 14.80 put up against both Oklahoma and Simpson on February 17 as well as at Illinois on March 12. On high bar, McKinney is ranked second in the NCAA with a national qualifying four-score average of 14.167. The senior has collected three event titles this season on the event with a personal-best score of 14.25 against Oklahoma and Simpson on February 17.

Zac Tiderman, a native of Wilsonville, Ore., was named a regular-season All-American on high bar. Tiderman is ranked third in the NCAA with a national qualifying four-score average of 14.133. The junior has collected four event titles this season, scoring his personal-best of 14.35 against Illinois on March 12.

The Huskers return to competition on March 31 for the team competition of the Big Ten Championships in Columbus, Ohio. The meet is set to take place at 7 p.m. (CT). Fans can keep up with live updates by following @NebraskaMensGymnastics on Twitter. Both sessions (team/event finals) will be broadcasted live on the Big Ten Network.

