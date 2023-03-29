JBS semi trailer stolen with $275,000 worth of beef

JBS semi trailer stolen with $275,000 worth of beef
By KSNB Local4
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police are investigating after someone got away with a semi trailer full of beef.

According to police, the JBS Beef Plant in Grand Island reported Tuesday that a semi trailer carrying beef worth $275,000 did not make it to its Virginia destination as planned.

GIPD said a driver of the subcontracted trucking company picked up the meat from JBS on March 20 but the truck driver cut its GPS tracker shortly after.

Police are still investigating this situation and say it’s different from the beef thefts from last summer.

Captain Jim Duering said in this case, the subcontracting company is a legitimate business. He said they are not releasing the name of the company at this time as they are cooperating with investigators.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10/11 spoke with family members who confirmed that Chris Karmazin, 42, and Ronald Gonzalez, 45...
Homicide victims worked at Lincoln apartment complex where suspect lived
Lincoln Police find missing 13-year-old girl
A map of the 445 acres of land that will officially become part of the Lincoln starting July 1st.
City Council approves annexation, leaving more questions about the future for residents and volunteer first responders
Lincoln Police investigate death at The Lodge apartments in Lincoln.
Woman arrested for double homicide after hitting two men with car, Lincoln Police say
Two families are trying to wrap their heads around the unexpected deaths of their loved ones....
Family of man killed in Lincoln hit-and-run asking for answers

Latest News

Severe weather topics everyday through the upcoming week.
Severe Weather Awareness Week in Nebraska
Meteorologist Brad Anderson and Bill Rentschler talk about tornadoes and tornado safety.
Severe Weather Awareness Week - Wednesday, March 29th
The two Jersey Mike’s restaurants in Lincoln will give 100 percent of sales on Wednesday, March...
Jersey Mike’s in Lincoln to donate 100% of sales Wednesday to TeamMates
A new recreation center will soon open its doors in northwest Lincoln.
New recreation center set to open in northwest Lincoln