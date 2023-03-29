JBS semi trailer stolen with $275,000 worth of beef

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police are investigating after someone got away with a semi trailer full of beef.

According to police, the JBS Beef Plant in Grand Island reported Tuesday that a semi trailer carrying beef worth $275,000 did not make it to its Virginia destination as planned.

GIPD said a driver of the subcontracted trucking company picked up the meat from JBS on March 20 but the truck driver cut its GPS tracker shortly after.

Police are still investigating this situation and say it’s different from the beef thefts from last summer.

Captain Jim Duering said in this case, the subcontracting company is a legitimate business. He said they are not releasing the name of the company at this time as they are cooperating with investigators.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.