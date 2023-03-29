Jersey Mike’s in Lincoln to donate 100% of sales Wednesday to TeamMates

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Jersey Mike’s “Day of Giving” is Wednesday, March 29. The two Jersey Mike’s restaurants in Lincoln will give 100 percent of sales that day to TeamMates Mentoring of Lincoln. It’s not just that day’s profit that will go to TeamMates - it’s the entire day of sales.

Supporters can purchase Jersey Mike’s meals at:

5001 O St.

2801 Pine Lake Rd.

“We are so grateful for the community support shown by Jersey Mike’s and are honored to be the recipient of this year’s Day of Giving campaign. These funds will help us to support the 1000+ matches making a difference in the lives of students and mentors in our community,” says Jim Bennett, coordinator of Lincoln TeamMates.

On Day of Giving, local Jersey Mike’s owners and operators throughout the country will donate their time and resources. Every dollar that comes in around the nation will be given to more than 200 different charities including hospitals, youth organizations, food banks, and more.

This March, Jersey Mike’s hopes to exceed last year’s record-breaking national fundraising total of $20 million.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.