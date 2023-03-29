La Vista Police Chief on leave after self-reporting traffic incident

6 News has learned La Vista Police Chief Bob Lausten is on leave following a Mills County traffic stop.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
LA VISTA, Neb. (WOWT) - La Vista Police Chief Bob Lausten is on leave while the investigators look into an incident he was involved in and reported to the department himself.

According to a spokesman for the city, the incident involving Chief Lausten happened on Monday, March 20. Sources tell 6 News the incident involves a failure to stop for a traffic stop in Mills County, Iowa. Apparently, Lausten was returning from a senior softball tournament in another state, traveling with a teammate, when the stop was initiated.

While the chief is on leave, LVPD Capt. D.J. Barcal will serve as acting chief, the spokesman said in an email.

Per the city’s Civil Service Rules and Regulations, the incident “necessitates an independent and thorough investigation,” the email states. “The City of La Vista will have no further comment on this personnel matter at this time.”

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

