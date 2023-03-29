Lincoln welcomes hundreds of students to annual FFA Convention

Lincoln welcomes hundreds of students to annual FFA Convention
By Ryan Valenta
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Areas of Lincoln will be swarming with hundreds of students part of the Future Farmers of America organization until Friday.

Locations across Lincoln including UNL’s East Campus, Cornhusker Hotel, and Pinnacle Bank Arena will host several tours, fairs, and workshops to students learning about farming and agricultural practices in Nebraska, as well as opportunities to connect and meet new people.

Pinnacle Bank Arena opened up its two levels full of vendors, colleges, and recruiters looking to give students an opportunity out of high school, which is something some small town high schoolers aren’t used to.

”There’s so many more people than there is back in our little district back home, so you get to meet a whole bunch of new people,” Makynzi Smith, a North Platte Freshman said.

With over 10,000 members in FFA statewide, not everyone can make the trip to Lincoln, leaving a tough decision for schools on who gets to go.

“It’s a big deal, especially in our chapter to compete here in state,” Jake Henry, a North Platte Junior said. “We always fight over who gets to go, we’re pretty competitive there.”

Expos and competitions will run in the capitol city until Friday afternoon.

