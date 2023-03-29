LIVE: Ricketts delivers U.S. Senate maiden speech

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - U.S. Senator Pete Ricketts will be delivering his maiden speech on the Senate Floor Wednesday at 2:15 p.m. CT.

The speech will touch on Ricketts’ guiding values, hopes for America’s future and priorities in the United States Senate. Ricketts will also speak about the ongoing crisis at the southern border, inflation, and America’s role in the world.

You can watch the speech when it begins in the video player above and on our 1011 NOW app on Roku, AppleTV, and FireTV.

