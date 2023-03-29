Nebraska State Patrol accepting trooper applications

Applications to become a trooper in 2023 will close April 3
Nebraska State Patrol troopers at work.
Nebraska State Patrol troopers at work.(Nebraska State Patrol)
By Abigail Carrera
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol applications to become a trooper this year are set to close Monday, April 3.

This application period is for anyone wanting to join the next NSP recruit camp that begins July 5, with graduation scheduled for Dec. 15.

“As our current recruits pass the halfway point of camp at the NSP Training Academy, we’re building the next class ready to take on the mission to keep Nebraska safe,” Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol said. “A career as a trooper is full of opportunity and we have positions open in every part of the state. There’s never been a better time to join our team and serve the people and visitors of Nebraska.”

NSP said their career paths include criminal investigator, K9 handler, SWAT team member, drone operator, pilot, crisis negotiator, training instructor, carrier enforcement, bomb squad, patrolling Nebraska’s roadways, and more.

According to NSP, troopers earn a starting salary of $30 per hour, which adds up to $62,400 annually, upon graduating from the NSP Training Academy, with a built-in raise structure throughout their career. The current maximum base salary for troopers is $45.54 per hour, $94,723 annually.

The requirements to become a Nebraska State Trooper include:

  • Must be a United States citizen
  • At least 21 years of age by December 15, 2023
  • Have a high school diploma or GED equivalence

Trooper applications for Camp 68 will close Monday at 11:59 p.m.

To apply or learn more, visit https://nebraskatroopers.com/.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10/11 spoke with family members who confirmed that Chris Karmazin, 42, and Ronald Gonzalez, 45...
Homicide victims worked at Lincoln apartment complex where suspect lived
Lincoln Police find missing 13-year-old girl
A map of the 445 acres of land that will officially become part of the Lincoln starting July 1st.
City Council approves annexation, leaving more questions about the future for residents and volunteer first responders
Lincoln Police investigate death at The Lodge apartments in Lincoln.
Woman arrested for double homicide after hitting two men with car, Lincoln Police say
Two families are trying to wrap their heads around the unexpected deaths of their loved ones....
Family of man killed in Lincoln hit-and-run asking for answers

Latest News

U.S. Senator Pete Ricketts gave his maiden speech on the Senate Floor Wednesday afternoon.
WATCH: Ricketts delivers U.S. Senate maiden speech
Sen. Pete Ricketts (R-NE) maiden speech on Senate Floor
Sen. Pete Ricketts (R-NE) maiden speech on Senate Floor
Taylor Bradley
Lincoln woman accused of killing two men with car now faces first-degree murder charges
Joseph Reyna
Suspected ‘serial peeper’ arrested again in Lincoln