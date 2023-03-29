Stars beat Storm in Ice Box matinee

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - With hundreds of school-aged kids in the stands, the Lincoln Stars beat Tri City, 3-2, on Wednesday afternoon. The game was a rare mid-week matinee at the Ice Box. The early start time allowed multiple schools visit Lincoln’s home hockey arena for a field trip. Students participated in “Let’s Go Stars” chants, along with various other in-game activities.

The first loud cheer came when Tyler Dunbar scored on a wrist shot midway through the first period. Later, Mason Marcellus broke a 1-1 tie when he buried a rebound into the back of the net. Marcellus also had an assist when he set up Antonio Fernandez for the Stars’ third and final goal of the game. Goaltender Cameron Whitehead had 30 saves for Lincoln.

The Stars have now won six of their last seven games. They clinched a playoff berth over the weekend and are now challenging for home ice in the opening round.

