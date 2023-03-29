Thursday Forecast: Warmer and windy with a chance of precipitation

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Above average temperatures return to the area Thursday. Winds will be stronger than Wednesday. A chance of rain develops in the afternoon and evening as well. More precipitation is possible Friday and the first half of next week.

A strong storm system will move through the area Thursday and Friday. It is going to be windy both days with south winds at 20 to 30 mph and gusts to 45 mph Thursday becoming northwest at 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph Friday. There is a 10 to 20% chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms Thursday afternoon. The chance for isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms increases to 20 to 40% in the evening. The best chance of rain looks to be in Northern Nebraska. That is also where there is a marginal risk for severe weather. This means isolated severe thunderstorms are possible. The main threat is large hail, but there could be some damaging winds too. A cold front will move through the area Friday. Most of the area will set their high temperature early in the day with temperatures falling for most of the day. The 20 to 40% chance of rain will become a 20 to 40% chance of snow from north to south through the day and into the night Friday. The best chance for precipitation again will be in Northern Nebraska. Part of that area has a Winter Storm Watch in place for Friday into Friday night with light to moderate snow accumulation possible. Combine that snow with strong winds and visibility will be greatly reduced in combination with slick conditions. Highs on Friday could range from 30 to 70 across Nebraska.

Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible for part of Northern Nebraska. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. (KOLN)

Thursday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Winter Storm Watch in effect for part of Northern Nebraska Friday. Light to moderate snow accumulation is possible. (KOLN)

Friday High Temperatures (KOLN)

This weekend looks to be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy and dry. Another storm system could impact the area in the first half of next week as it becomes windy again with precipitation possible.

Saturday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

