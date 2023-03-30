Driver facing DUI charges after crash with Omaha Police cruiser

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A police cruiser was involved in a crash in west Omaha on Wednesday night.

Omaha Police said Officer Richard Lutter had stopped at the traffic lights at 144th and L streets and witnessed a northbound 2011 Honda Pilot fail to yield while making a left turn and was struck by a southbound 2006 Ford Explorer at 8:09 p.m.

“The Ford collided with the Honda which then struck Lutter’s 2021 Ford Police Explorer,” an OPD spokesman said in an email to 6 News.

Omaha Fire paramedics transported the 38-year-old Honda driver and their passenger, who authorities said may have sustained serious injuries. Police said the 59-year-old driver of the Ford transported himself to CHI Health Lakeside Hospital after complaining of pain.

Honda fails to yield and struck by Explorer. Honda then hits stopped cruiser leaving a radio call. Honda driver is being investigated for possible impairment. pic.twitter.com/8dmu99iR4e — Sgt.Jason Menning (@OPDSgtMenning) March 30, 2023

The Honda driver, Nicolas Antonio, was investigated for possible impaired driving and booked into jail on Thursday to face charges including DUI with no prior convictions, not having a driver’s license, driving with an open container, and careless driving, police records show. His bond was set at $133,500 or 10%.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.