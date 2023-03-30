Driver facing DUI charges after crash with Omaha Police cruiser

Omaha Police say charges are likely in Wednesday night's crash involving an OPD cruiser.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 10:01 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A police cruiser was involved in a crash in west Omaha on Wednesday night.

Omaha Police said Officer Richard Lutter had stopped at the traffic lights at 144th and L streets and witnessed a northbound 2011 Honda Pilot fail to yield while making a left turn and was struck by a southbound 2006 Ford Explorer at 8:09 p.m.

“The Ford collided with the Honda which then struck Lutter’s 2021 Ford Police Explorer,” an OPD spokesman said in an email to 6 News.

Omaha Fire paramedics transported the 38-year-old Honda driver and their passenger, who authorities said may have sustained serious injuries. Police said the 59-year-old driver of the Ford transported himself to CHI Health Lakeside Hospital after complaining of pain.

The Honda driver, Nicolas Antonio, was investigated for possible impaired driving and booked into jail on Thursday to face charges including DUI with no prior convictions, not having a driver’s license, driving with an open container, and careless driving, police records show. His bond was set at $133,500 or 10%.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Bradley made a spectacle during her arraignment Wednesday afternoon, denying the charges...
Lincoln woman accused of killing two men with car now faces first-degree murder charges
Joseph Reyna
Suspected ‘serial peeper’ arrested again in Lincoln
Matt Rhule announces Dallas as new flight destination out of Lincoln
Huskers help Lincoln airport announce new jet service to top destinations
10/11 spoke with family members who confirmed that Chris Karmazin, 42, and Ronald Gonzalez, 45...
Homicide victims worked at Lincoln apartment complex where suspect lived
JBS semi trailer stolen with $275,000 worth of beef

Latest News

fb
Huskers head into 2023 with depth at Secondary
soc
HS Soccer: Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln East
Tour of new area
Phase one of Lincoln Airport expansion expected to be finished end of May
Behind the scenes: Lincoln Airport expansion
Behind the scenes: Lincoln Airport expansion
N REPORT: Omar Brown and Evan Cooper talk to media after spring practice (3-30-23)
N REPORT: Omar Brown and Evan Cooper talk to media after spring practice (3-30-23)