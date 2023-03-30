Friday Forecast: Falling temperatures, windy conditions & precip chances

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A few isolated strong to severe storms are possible Thursday evening through the overnight in portions of the 1011 region. Friday will bring a wide range of weather to the state.

THURSDAY: There is the chance for a few isolated strong to severe thunderstorms an area stretching from south-central Nebraska into northeastern areas Thursday evening through the overnight. The primary storm threat is damaging hail. In addition, a Wind Advisory is in effect Thursday evening through Friday morning for eastern areas due to sustained winds between 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

Chance for a few isolated strong to severe storms possible in the evening through the overnight hours. (KOLN)

Windy conditions are expected Thursday evening to Friday morning. (KOLN)

There will be a lot going on, weather-wise,Friday: There will be the chance for light accumulating snow for northern areas, rain in some southern areas, windy conditions across the state, falling temperatures and a Fire Weather Watch in eastern areas.

- Starting off with our precipitation chances: a low-pressure system will sweep through the area throughout the day. Snow will be possible in the northern half of the state. There is a Winter Weather Advisory for areas along the northern border. Light accumulation between a trace to 4″ is possible for portions of northern areas. In addition to accumulating snow, there is also the chance for blowing snow due to windy conditions... which may cause limited visibility on the roads. There is also the chance for isolated light rain, rain/snow mix in southern areas in the mid-morning to afternoon in the southern half of the state.

Winter Weather Advisory for northern areas throughout the day on Friday. (KOLN)

Light snow accumulation possible for the northern half of Nebraska. (KOLN)

Rain and snow possible across the state throughout the day. Snow will primarily remain in the northern half of the state. With a possible mix or rain in the southwest and southeast. (KOLN)

- Now let’s talk about our falling temperatures: The low-pressure will cause a cold front to move through the area Friday morning. Therefore, high temperatures will likely occur in the morning hours.... these highs will span the 20s to the 70s! Once that cold front sweeps through in the morning temperatures will fall to the 20s to 50s by the afternoon to evening hours.

Friday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Friday 5 PM Temperatures (KOLN)

- It will also be a windy day: Winds will be sustained between 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph possible across the state. Due to windy conditions and low relative humidity, eastern areas are under a Fire Weather Watch in the afternoon through evening hours.

Friday Wind Speeds & Gusts (KOLN)

Fire Weather Watch: Friday Afternoon to Evening (KOLN)

Friday night into Saturday morning will still bring the chance for snow, rain/snow mix into eastern areas but should clear out by the Saturday morning. Windy conditions will remain with sustained winds between 25 to 35 mph, gusting up to 50 mph. Low temperatures will span the teens to upper 20s.

Isolated snow possible in eastern Nebraska through the overnight. (KOLN)

Saturday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Much quieter conditions are expected for Saturday, but it will be a breezy day. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny throughout the day and be accompanied by northwesterly winds sustained between 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the morning and slowly dying down throughout the day. High temperatures will be near or above average.... in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Saturday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Saturday Wind Speeds & Gusts (KOLN)

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.