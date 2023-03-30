Holdrege man killed in three vehicle accident

HOLDREGE, Neb. (KSNB) - A Holdrege man died Tuesday in a three-vehicle accident about four miles north of Holdrege on Highway 183.

The Nebraska State Patrol said the accident happened around 5 p.m. NSP said a northbound Chevy Suburban was slowing down and had signaled a turn onto road 737 when it was struck from behind by a northbound semi-truck. The collision pushed the Suburban into the southbound lane where it struck a Chevy Silverado pickup.

NSP said the pickup driver, 50-year-old Lawrence Johnson of Holdrege, was taken to Phelps Memorial Hospital in Holdrege where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Suburban, 64-year-old Peggy Morten of Holdrege, was taken to Phelps Memorial with what the state patrol called non-life threatening injuries. She was later flown to CHI Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney where she was in fair condition Thursday morning.

The semi driver, 32-year-old Andy Eickhoff of Albion was not seriously injured.

The state patrol is still investigating the crash.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.