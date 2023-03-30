Lincoln Police say double homicide victims were struck ‘more than once’

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police provided new details Thursday on a double homicide that occurred near The Lodge Apartments earlier this week.

Assistant Chief Brian Jackson said Taylor Bradley, 27, struck the two maintenance workers ‘more than once’ and attempted to hit a third maintenance worker with her car on Monday.

Jackson said the autopsies of 42-year-old Chris Karmazin and 45-year-old Ronald Gonzalez have been completed and their deaths “were consistent with being struck by Bradley’s vehicle.”

Police continue to investigate and interview people to establish a motive.

“It appears Bradley may have been amidst a mental health crisis and the maintenance employees were her focus,” Jackson said. “Nothing suggests the maintenance staff did anything to initiate this event. It will take some time to more clearly understand the circumstances.”

Bradley was originally arrested on two counts second degree murder shortly after the incident, however those charges have been amended. She was arraigned Wednesday afternoon and charged with two counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder, and three counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

Bradley made a spectacle during her arraignment, denying the charges and shouting an expletive at the judge via video conference from jail.

A judge set her bond at 10 percent of $2 million.

GoFundMe pages have been set up to help families of Ronald Gonzalez and Chris Karmazin.

