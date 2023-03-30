Lincoln teen charged in father’s death wants case transferred to juvenile court

By Ellis Wiltsey
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln teenager charged in the stabbing death of her father last fall has now filed a motion to have her case transferred to juvenile court.

Sixteen-year-old Sallie Gilmer was arrested in October 2022 after her father, 70-year-old Jesse Gilmer Jr., was found stabbed to death in a Lincoln apartment.

According to court documents, Gilmer and her boyfriend, 17-year-old Issac Honigschmidt, started planning the murder roughly a week before it happened.

In a new filing, Gilmer’s lawyer is asking a Lancaster County judge to move her case to juvenile court.

The lawyer argues that Gilmer was 15 years old at the time of the alleged crime and that the court has the jurisdiction to transfer choose to try her as a juvenile.

Her co-defendant, Honigschmidt, has already filed a motion to have his case transferred to juvenile court, but it was denied earlier this year.

Gilmer is facing a first-degree murder charge, which could carry a sentence of life in prison.

So far, no action has been taken in Gilmer’s case and there is no timeline for when a judge could rule on the matter.

