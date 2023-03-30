LIVE: Lincoln airport announces new jet service to top destinations

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Red Way, the Lincoln Airport, GlobalX Air Tours, LLC, and Global Crossing Airlines, Inc. just announced an air service to multiple destinations that will depart directly from Lincoln.

Flights will be operated directly from LNK and offered by GlobalX Air Tours, a DOT – Part 380 public charter operator. The fleet of Airbus A320 or A321 aircrafts will include amenities such as food and beverages for purchase. Customers will also be able to choose between basic economy or premium options that include perks such as spacious leg room, and additional baggage.

Initial destinations include Orlando (MCo), Las Vegas (LAS), Dallas Fort Worth (DFW), Nashville (BNA), Austin (AUS), Atlanta (ATL), and Minneapolis (MSP).

Flights are scheduled and are now available for purchase on the Red Way company’s website.

“Red Way and the Lincoln Airport believe in the power of community, and in supporting local. Bringing an operator to LNK who is dedicated to providing service for our community will enable us to create new jobs and opportunities while making air travel easy and convenient for the people of Nebraska,” David Haring, executive director of the Lincoln Airport Authority said.

Global Crossing Airlines Chairman & CEO, Ed Wegel, said, “Lincoln and the surrounding areas foster an energy and sense of community that we knew would be critical to what we wish to achieve. We want to uplift the community, while helping to fuel the local economy. The size and continued growth of Lincoln is impressive and supportive of a robust air service network. The community deserves the convenience of more options directly from their local airport. We are thrilled to be able to work with LNK and Red Way to provide that.”

