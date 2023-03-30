Man assaulted, car stolen after offering ride to stranger, Lincoln Police say

Lincoln Police Cruiser
Lincoln Police Cruiser(KOLN)
By Isabella Benson
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating a carjacking that happened near UNL East Campus on Wednesday afternoon.

A 51-year-old man told police an unknown man jumped in front of his car near 33rd and Dudley Streets and asked for a ride. Police said the driver let the man in his car, drove a short distance to 36th Street and Huntington Avenue and pulled into a parking lot.

Police said that’s when the unknown man struck the driver multiple times in the hip and ribs and forced him out of his car. The suspect then drove off in an unknown direction around 1:45 p.m.

The victim was not injured.

The vehicle is a 2002 black Lexus GS300 with Nebraska license plate VFW935.

The investigation is ongoing. Police are asking people with information on this incident to call Lincoln Police 402-441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

