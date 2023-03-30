Plants make sounds similar to bubble wrap popping, study says

Researchers at Tel Aviv University discovered that plants make sounds.
Researchers at Tel Aviv University discovered that plants make sounds.(Freepik.com)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Plants may seem like they’re completely silent, but according to a new study, they’re not.

Researchers found that plants actually make popping noises. They also make more sounds when they’re thirsty or under certain kinds of stress.

A professor at Tel Aviv University and her team made the discovery.

In the study, they placed tobacco and tomato plants in sound-proof acoustic boxes with ultrasound microphones and recorded them.

When translated into a frequency humans can hear, the noises were similar to the “pop” of popcorn or bubble wrap.

The researchers said they don’t know exactly how the sounds are made, but they are undetectable to the human ear.

The experts suspect the noises come from cavitation when an air bubble in the plant’s water column collapses under pressure and makes a click or pop sound.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Bradley made a spectacle during her arraignment Wednesday afternoon, denying the charges...
Lincoln woman accused of killing two men with car now faces first-degree murder charges
Joseph Reyna
Suspected ‘serial peeper’ arrested again in Lincoln
10/11 spoke with family members who confirmed that Chris Karmazin, 42, and Ronald Gonzalez, 45...
Homicide victims worked at Lincoln apartment complex where suspect lived
JBS semi trailer stolen with $275,000 worth of beef
Two families are trying to wrap their heads around the unexpected deaths of their loved ones....
Family of man killed in Lincoln hit-and-run asking for answers

Latest News

FILE - Pope Francis could be released from the hospital in the coming days, the Vatican and his...
Pope showing ‘marked improvement,’ could leave hospital soon
Pope Francis is being treated for bronchitis at a Rome hospital and responding well to...
Pope Francis in hospital for bronchitis infection
President Joe Biden delivers remarks to the 2023 International Association of Fire Fighters...
Biden calls to revive bank regulations that Trump weakened
Actor Gwyneth Paltrow looks on as she sits in the courtroom on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Park...
Jury begins deliberations in Paltrow’s widely watched ski crash trial
Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro waves to supporters at the Liberal Party's...
Bolsonaro returns to Brazil after 3-month stint in Florida