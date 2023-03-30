Police: Man arrested after chasing pedestrians in stolen forklift

Police in Oregon said a man has been arrested after chasing pedestrians with a stolen forklift. (Source: KPTV)
By KPTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Authorities in Oregon say a man has been arrested for chasing people in a stolen forklift.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers responded to downtown Portland on Tuesday regarding a person who was driving a stolen forklift on city streets.

Authorities said the man was driving the stolen forklift erratically and chasing pedestrians.

KPTV reports that responding officers found the unidentified man driving the wrong way before they were to stop and arrest him.

Officials shared a picture of the man being taken into custody while praising the officers for their “good work.”

No immediate information was given regarding any injuries.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10/11 spoke with family members who confirmed that Chris Karmazin, 42, and Ronald Gonzalez, 45...
Homicide victims worked at Lincoln apartment complex where suspect lived
Taylor Bradley made a spectacle during her arraignment Wednesday afternoon, denying the charges...
Lincoln woman accused of killing two men with car now faces first-degree murder charges
Lincoln Police find missing 13-year-old girl
A map of the 445 acres of land that will officially become part of the Lincoln starting July 1st.
City Council approves annexation, leaving more questions about the future for residents and volunteer first responders
Joseph Reyna
Suspected ‘serial peeper’ arrested again in Lincoln

Latest News

Actor Gwyneth Paltrow looks on as she sits in the courtroom on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Park...
Gwyneth Paltrow’s ski trial defense leans heavily on experts
Frank Solich File Photo
Solich to be honored at Nebraska Spring Game
People take part in a vigil for the victims of a fire at an immigration detention center that...
Mexico investigates 8 over deadly fire at migrant facility
Hundreds of people have gathered at a candlelight vigil to mourn the three children and three...
Victims of Nashville school shooting honored in somber vigil