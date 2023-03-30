Select Hy-Vee stores to offer programs and events to help improve blood sugar management

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Several Hy-Vee stores across the region will begin hosting programs and events in April to help customers improve their blood sugar management.

Hy-Vee registered dietitians will be the ones hosting the programs and events, which includes a new Balancing Your Blood Sugar Virtual Program beginning in May for anyone with prediabetes, diabetes or gestational diabetes.

Balancing Your Blood Sugar Virtual Program

The new Balancing Your Blood Sugar Virtual Program will help guide participant’s with prediabetes, diabetes or gestational diabetes through an action-based program to reduce sugar intake, control cravings and help reduce inflammation. Participants will receive:

Pre-program A1C and biometric screening (in person with your dietitian at select Hy-Vee locations)

Four 60-minute sessions (every two weeks over an eight-week period)

Post program screenings (in person with your dietitian at select Hy-Vee locations)

Anyone who participated in the April A1C screening are eligible to sign up for the program for a discounted rate.

Free A1C screenings

Hy-Vee will be providing 1,500 free A1C screenings at select stores all month. The free screening will include a simple blood test that measures average blood sugar levels over the past three months and helps identify prediabetes or diabetes. Registration is required for the free A1C screening. After a person registers, a local Hy-Vee dietitian will reach out to schedule a screening.

Free virtual wellness Wednesday classes

Every Wednesday from noon to 12:30 p.m. in April, Hy-Vee registered dietitians will be hosting free virtual classes featuring simple recipes and products to try. Topics that will be covered include Oh Sugar, Brunch Buffet Basics, Dairy-Good Uses for Yogurt, and Balancing Macronutrients! Register here.

Virtual Freezer Meal Workshops

Hy-Vee registered dietitians will be hosting virtual Freezer Meal Workshops with participants being able to choose between a gluten free and dairy free meal workshop or a traditional meal workshop. The workshops will include a step-by-step guide, recipes, and a Hy-Vee Aisles Online shoppable link with all of the ingredients already added.

Gluten Free and Dairy Free ($10)

In this workshop, Hy-Vee dietitians will help participants manage their dietary restrictions related to allergies and food sensitivities by preparing five budget-friendly meals. Register here.

Traditional ($10)

In this workshop, Hy-Vee dietitians will teach participants how to prep everyday meals ahead of time to help them reach their health goals. Register here.

Nebraska Hy-Vee stores offering A1C Screening locations during April are :

Kearney Hy-Vee 5212 3rd Ave., Kearney, NE 68845

Williamsburg Hy-Vee 6001 Village Dr., Lincoln, NE 68516

Midtown Hy-Vee 5150 Center St., Omaha NE 68106

Peony Park Hy-Vee 7910 Cass St., Omaha NE 68114

156th & Maple Hy-Vee 3410 N 156th St., Omaha, NE 68116

180th & Pacific Hy-Vee 1000 S. 178th St., Omaha, NE 68116

Stony Brook Hy-Vee 14591 Stony Brook Blvd., Omaha, NE 68137

Applewood Hy-Vee 9707 Q St., Omaha NE 68127

Linden Market Hy-Vee 747 N 132nd St., Omaha, NE 68154

Papillion Hy-Vee 11650 S 73rd St., Papillion, NE 68046

To learn more about Hy-Vee’s dietitian events and services, search by location.

