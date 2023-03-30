Solich to be honored at Nebraska Spring Game

Frank Solich File Photo
Frank Solich File Photo(NU Athletic Communications)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 8:33 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s finally happening - Frank Solich will be back inside Memorial Stadium.

Twenty years after his controversial firing, Solich will return to the venue he called home as a player, assistant coach, and head coach.

“We’re going to have an opportunity to honor Frank and his family,” Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts said. “It’s time.”

Alberts announced on Wednesday that Solich will be a special guest at Nebraska’s spring football game on April 22.

“Frank is a College Football Hall of Famer in terms of what he accomplished as a coach,” Alberts said. Nebraska’s AD added that he’s efforted Solich’s return for an extended period of time.

Solich served as Nebraska’s head coach from 1998 to 2003. He won 58 games and guided the Huskers to the 2001 National Championship game. Following his tenure at his alma mater, Solich coached at Ohio for 16 seasons, where he took the Bobcats to 11 bowl games.

