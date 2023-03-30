Southeast Nebraska man fined for multiple hunting violations

Jason Harms, 39, was convicted on nine counts related to the illegal hunting of geese that...
Jason Harms, 39, was convicted on nine counts related to the illegal hunting of geese that occurred on Feb. 26 in Johnson County.(Pixabay)
By 10/11 NOW and News Channel Nebraska
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Sterling man has been fined and must pay liquidated damages for hunting violations.

Jason Harms, 39, was convicted on nine counts related to the illegal hunting of geese that occurred on Feb. 26 in Johnson County.

Harms was fined $1,700 and assessed $3,900 in liquidated damages. His hunting permits have been revoked for two years.

The discovery of several dead geese near sanitation ponds south of Sterling led to the arrest. Sheriff’s officers were notified by a group of hunters, who discovered numerous dead and injured snow geese on Feb. 26.

A deputy investigating noted that 51 snow geese and one white-fronted goose had been killed. The birds had been shot. The geese were out of season as of the date of the discovery. The deputy also found five spent shotgun shells on Sterling village property.

The case was investigated by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, and the Johnson County Attorney’s Office.

News Channel Nebraska contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Bradley made a spectacle during her arraignment Wednesday afternoon, denying the charges...
Lincoln woman accused of killing two men with car now faces first-degree murder charges
Joseph Reyna
Suspected ‘serial peeper’ arrested again in Lincoln
10/11 spoke with family members who confirmed that Chris Karmazin, 42, and Ronald Gonzalez, 45...
Homicide victims worked at Lincoln apartment complex where suspect lived
JBS semi trailer stolen with $275,000 worth of beef
Two families are trying to wrap their heads around the unexpected deaths of their loved ones....
Family of man killed in Lincoln hit-and-run asking for answers

Latest News

Friday Wind Speeds & Gusts
Friday Forecast: Falling temperatures, windy conditions & precip chances
Taylor Bradley made a spectacle during her arraignment Wednesday afternoon, denying the charges...
Lincoln Police say double homicide victims were struck ‘more than once’
Bill and Melissa go over severe weather readiness and severe weather sources.
Severe Weather Awareness Week - Thursday, March 30th
Lincoln teen charged in father's stabbing death wants case moved to juvenile court
Lincoln teen charged in father’s death wants case transferred to juvenile court