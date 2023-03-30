Southeast Nebraska man fined for multiple hunting violations

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Sterling man has been fined and must pay liquidated damages for hunting violations.

Jason Harms, 39, was convicted on nine counts related to the illegal hunting of geese that occurred on Feb. 26 in Johnson County.

Harms was fined $1,700 and assessed $3,900 in liquidated damages. His hunting permits have been revoked for two years.

The discovery of several dead geese near sanitation ponds south of Sterling led to the arrest. Sheriff’s officers were notified by a group of hunters, who discovered numerous dead and injured snow geese on Feb. 26.

A deputy investigating noted that 51 snow geese and one white-fronted goose had been killed. The birds had been shot. The geese were out of season as of the date of the discovery. The deputy also found five spent shotgun shells on Sterling village property.

The case was investigated by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, and the Johnson County Attorney’s Office.

News Channel Nebraska contributed to this report.

