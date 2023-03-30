LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A warm front will move across most of Nebraska on Thursday bringing windy and much warmer temperatures. By late this afternoon and tonight, a strong area of low pressure will move across the state triggering a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. An isolated severe thunderstorm possible in northern and northeastern Nebraska. Friday will be very windy and colder with areas of snow in northern Nebraska. Scattered showers possible in southern and southeastern Nebraska. High temperatures on Friday will be early in the day and then falling for most of the day.

A marginal risk of severe weather late this afternoon and tonight for northern and northeastern Nebraska. Isolated severe thunderstorms will be possible.

Isolated severe thunderstorms possible late Thursday in northern Nebraska. (koln)

Windy advisory for eastern Nebraska late this afternoon into early Friday morning. Wind gusts around 55 mph Thursday night.

South wind gusts up to 55 mph. (koln)

Partly sunny, windy and warmer Thursday across Nebraska. Highs in the upper 50s across northern Nebraska with 60s and 70s in southern Nebraska. South-southeast wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph by late this afternoon.

Windy and warmer today. (koln)

Mostly cloudy and very windy Thursday night into Friday morning. Lows will on the cold side for northern and western Nebraska. Mild temperatures expected in eastern Nebraska. It will be very windy Thursday night with a south wind 25 to 35 mph and gusts up to 55 mph.

Colder temperatures in central and western Nebraska. Mild for eastern Nebraska. (koln)

Winter storm watch for parts of northern Nebraska early Friday until Friday night. Two to four inches of snow and very windy.

Winter storm watch from early Friday morning until late Friday night. (koln)

Partly to mostly cloudy, windy and turning colder. Highs in the 50s and lower 60s in eastern Nebraska early in the day with temperatures falling into the 40s by Friday afternoon. Snow and windy conditions in northern Nebraska with scattered showers in southern Nebraska. West to northwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Windy and colder with falling temperatures throughout the day. (koln)

Saturday will be mostly sunny, breezy and not as cool. Temperatures expected to rebound into the lower 70s for Palm Sunday. Cooling trend heading to next week.

The weekend looks mainly dry with warmer temperatures. (koln)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.