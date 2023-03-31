LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - This Sunday marks the 100th anniversary of Memorial Drive where 93 trees were planted and plaques were placed along a trail to remember the lives lost in World War 1.

On Friday, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, staff from the Lincoln Parks and Recreation and others walked the trail while learning the history of the beloved area. The memorial began in 1923 when The Lincoln Women’s Club wanted a way to remember the people of Lancaster County who served in the war.

Part of the tribute was planting those 93 trees, along with the plaques that make up for 91 soldiers and two women nurses who lost their lives during the war. Nearly 100 years later, some trees still stand and plaques are still being discovered.

“We don’t want that history to be buried...literally. We want to continue to honor those who have sacrificed for our community and our country. So, having the opportunity to do that today is pretty special, 100 years later,” Mayor Gaylor Baird said.

Lincoln Parks and Recreation Director Maggie Stuckey-Ross hopes more people find out about this memorial since it’s an important part of history.

“Using public spaces to remember those who have served and their families just makes a lot of sense and like I said, it’s a real honor for us to be a part of that story and I wish this memorial drive story was something every resident in Lincoln knew,” Stuckey-Ross said.

She says Lincoln Parks and Recreation will be planting 100 more trees at the end of April for Arbor Day. These trees will be planted between South and A Streets along the trail, the drive, and the wooded areas. Ninety-three of those trees will be designated to those individuals that make up Memorial Drive.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.