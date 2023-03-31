Biden to Russia on detained US journalist: ‘Let him go’

For the first time since the Cold War, an American journalist has been detained on spying accusations by Russia. (CNN, POOL, GETTY IMAGES, Instagram, MORE)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday urged Russia to release Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich after the country’s security service arrested him on espionage charges — allegations that the newspaper denies.

“Let him go,” Biden told reporters at the White House on Friday morning when asked about his message to Russia on the arrest of Gershkovich.

Russia’s Federal Security Service has accused Gershkovich, a U.S. citizen, of trying to obtain classified information. It is the first time an American journalist has been detained on accusations of spying since the Cold War. The Journal has said it “vehemently denies” the charges.

The Biden administration said Thursday that it was working to secure consular access to Gershkovich. Asked Friday morning whether he would expel Russian diplomats or journalists in the U.S., Biden responded: “That’s not the plan right now.”

Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House press secretary, called the targeting of U.S. citizens in Russia “unacceptable” and that the administration condemns the detention of Gershkovich “in the strongest terms.”

The Biden administration has also warned U.S. citizens not to travel to Russia, and for Americans in the country now to depart immediately.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matt Rhule announces Dallas as new flight destination out of Lincoln
Huskers help Lincoln airport announce new jet service to top destinations
Taylor Bradley made a spectacle during her arraignment Wednesday afternoon, denying the charges...
Lincoln Police say double homicide victims were struck ‘more than once’
Lincoln Airport announces new service to seven top destinations.
Lincoln Airport announces direct flights to seven popular destinations
Taylor Bradley made a spectacle during her arraignment Wednesday afternoon, denying the charges...
Lincoln woman accused of killing two men with car now faces first-degree murder charges
Lincoln teen charged in father's stabbing death wants case moved to juvenile court
Lincoln teen charged in father’s death wants case transferred to juvenile court

Latest News

FILE - A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of...
Justice Department sues Norfolk Southern over derailment
Pistorius, a multiple Paralympic champion who made history by running against able-bodied...
Oscar Pistorius denied parole, hasn’t served enough time
Tampa police wrangled a 9-foot gator roaming around a neighborhood. (WFTS via CNN Newsource)
Police wrestle with alligator roaming neighborhood
Tampa police wrangled a 9-foot gator roaming around a neighborhood. (WFTS via CNN Newsource)
Police wrestle with alligator roaming neighborhood