Dodgers fan tries to propose on field, gets tackled by security

He tried to propose on the field during the game. (@THEDieselMendez / SPORTS REPORT+ /TMX)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (Gray News/TMX) - A Dodgers fan tried to make Opening Day extra special. It certainly will be unforgettable.

Video shows a man on the field at Dodger Stadium during Los Angeles’ game Thursday with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He is seen on one knee with a ring, apparently proposing to someone.

Then a security guard runs into view at top speed and tackles him to the ground.

“That dude got leveled!” says one onlooker in the footage.

The video was shared on Twitter by user @THEDieselMendez.

Other security guards rushed over to help handcuff the man, who offered little resistance. They got him to his feet and took him off the field, to cheers from the crowd.

It wasn’t clear from the video if his partner said “yes” or even if he held on to the ring, and he will likely face some charges. At least his team won - the Dodgers took the game 8-2.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. TMX contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matt Rhule announces Dallas as new flight destination out of Lincoln
Huskers help Lincoln airport announce new jet service to top destinations
Taylor Bradley made a spectacle during her arraignment Wednesday afternoon, denying the charges...
Lincoln Police say double homicide victims were struck ‘more than once’
Lincoln Airport announces new service to seven top destinations.
Lincoln Airport announces direct flights to seven popular destinations
Taylor Bradley made a spectacle during her arraignment Wednesday afternoon, denying the charges...
Lincoln woman accused of killing two men with car now faces first-degree murder charges
Lincoln teen charged in father's stabbing death wants case moved to juvenile court
Lincoln teen charged in father’s death wants case transferred to juvenile court

Latest News

NSP Troopers cross-trained in wildland firefighting
Jessica Nunes is shown with one of the many gifts her daughter bought herself.
5-year-old girl buys $3,000 worth of Amazon gifts on mother’s phone
Members of the Ukrainian State Emergency Service clear the rubble at the building which was...
Russia sends bombs as Ukraine marks grim Bucha anniversary
FILE - A small group of protesters marches after former Minneapolis police officer Derek...
Minneapolis leaders approve agreement to revamp policing