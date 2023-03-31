Douglas County Sheriff’s Office releases new details on skeletal remains

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office released new information on the skull found near 216th and Rainwood Road a few weeks ago.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is providing an update with new information about the skeletonized remains found near 216th and Rainwood Road a few weeks ago.

Forensic anthropologists have concluded from a preliminary investigation that the skull found is the remains of an adult male of European descent.

Investigators continue to pursue DNA and dental analysis.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office tip line at (402) 444-6000. Tips are anonymous and may lead to a cash reward.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

