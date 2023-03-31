Events happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend in the Capital City, here are a few ideas courtesy of the Friday Fast Facts compiled by “Visit Lincoln.”

SPECIAL OLYMPICS SPRING GAMES

All Day Fri. Sun.: Free for Spectators

Special Olympics Nebraska is hosting their annual Spring Games competition in Lincoln. This event brings together athletes from across the state to compete in basketball on Saturday and bowling on Friday and Sunday. This competition will offer nine events to over 1,000 athletes (individuals with an intellectual disability) and unified partners (individuals without an intellectual disability). This event is at Sun Valley Lanes & Games, Hollywood Bowl, Lincoln Northeast High School and Lincoln North Star High School, located throughout the city. For more information call (402) 331-5545 or visit www.sone.org.

LINCOLN GEM AND MINERAL SHOW

9am-5pm Sat., 10am-5pm Sun.; $6 per Adult, $11 two-day pass, Free for youth 11 & under with a paid adult *Get $1 off paid admission with a can donation to the Food Bank

You don’t want to miss the 63rd Annual Lincoln Gem and Mineral Show. This year’s theme is “All that Glitters is Not Gold.” There will be booths, demonstrations, Nebraska gem dig and so much more. This event is at Lancaster Event Center, located at 4100 N. 84* Street. For more information visit www.lincolngemmineralclub.org.

RETURN OF THE THUNDERBIRDS

2-6pm Sat: Free event

This family-fun event celebrates the time of year many Native peoples give thanks to the Thunder beings for providing rebirth with rain and thunder. It is also a time to celebrate the return of many migratory birds to Nebraska. So, Audubon and the Indian Center are celebrating together with music, dance, food, arts, kids’ activities and much more, This event is at Indian Center, Inc. located at 1100 Military Road. For more information visit https://springcreek.audubon.org/events/return-thunderbirds.

COMEDY IN THE COURTYARD

6-11pm Sat.; $15-$70 (doesn’t include fees), Items for purchase

This will be an exciting night of music, stand-up comedy and food in the Courtyard. DJ Farug will be spinning before, during and after the show. Plus, Delco Dave’s will be serving cheesesteaks. The comics for the evening will be Nick Allen, Joslyne Debonis, Gary Curtis and Tyler Walsh. This event is at Tavern on the Square, located at 816 P Street. For more information visit www.facebook.com/events/1935632343450616.

HICKMAN ANNUAL EASTER EGG HUNT

2pm Sun.; Free event

Calling Easter bunnies of all ages! Hop on down to Hickman and join in the fun at their annual Easter Egg Hunt. This will be a great family-friendly event to start off the Easter season, Hope to see you there! This event is at Hickman City Park, located at 100 Main Street in Hickman, NE. For more information visit www.facebook.com/events/497358139228027.

