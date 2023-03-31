Huskers announce summer trip to Brazil

The Nebraska volleyball team will embark on a 17-day trip to Brazil from May 29-June 14. The...
The Nebraska volleyball team will embark on a 17-day trip to Brazil from May 29-June 14. The Huskers will train and play matches in both Rio de Janeiro and Belo Horizonte.(UNL)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska volleyball team will embark on a 17-day trip to Brazil from May 29-June 14. The Huskers will train and play matches in both Rio de Janeiro and Belo Horizonte.

NCAA programs are allowed to take foreign trips once every four years, and this will be Nebraska’s first-ever trip to Brazil under Head Coach John Cook. The last foreign trip for the Nebraska volleyball program was a 17-day trip to Japan and China in the summer of 2019. The Huskers also went to Asia in 2000, 2006, 2010 and 2014.

The Huskers’ itinerary for the trip is still being planned, but the Big Red will be playing matches against the U19 and U21 Brazil national teams, as well as the Brazil women’s military team.

Nebraska has six new players on its roster and no seniors, so the trip will allow NU’s young squad a chance to gel before preseason training begins in August. The Huskers also had six newcomers and no seniors on their 2019 trip to Asia.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matt Rhule announces Dallas as new flight destination out of Lincoln
Huskers help Lincoln airport announce new jet service to top destinations
Lincoln Airport announces new service to seven top destinations.
Lincoln Airport announces direct flights to seven popular destinations
Taylor Bradley made a spectacle during her arraignment Wednesday afternoon, denying the charges...
Lincoln Police say double homicide victims were struck ‘more than once’
Lincoln teen charged in father's stabbing death wants case moved to juvenile court
Lincoln teen charged in father’s death wants case transferred to juvenile court
Taylor Bradley made a spectacle during her arraignment Wednesday afternoon, denying the charges...
Lincoln woman accused of killing two men with car now faces first-degree murder charges

Latest News

fb
Huskers head into 2023 with depth at Secondary
soc
HS Soccer: Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln East
DL Coach Terrance Knighton addresses the media (3-30-23)
WATCH: Nebraska Football coaches, players discuss spring practice
Tory Meiborg with Savant Wealth Management joins us to give some tips on what to consider as...
Tips to consider as federal and state tax deadlines approach