Huskers announce summer trip to Brazil

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska volleyball team will embark on a 17-day trip to Brazil from May 29-June 14. The Huskers will train and play matches in both Rio de Janeiro and Belo Horizonte.

NCAA programs are allowed to take foreign trips once every four years, and this will be Nebraska’s first-ever trip to Brazil under Head Coach John Cook. The last foreign trip for the Nebraska volleyball program was a 17-day trip to Japan and China in the summer of 2019. The Huskers also went to Asia in 2000, 2006, 2010 and 2014.

The Huskers’ itinerary for the trip is still being planned, but the Big Red will be playing matches against the U19 and U21 Brazil national teams, as well as the Brazil women’s military team.

Nebraska has six new players on its roster and no seniors, so the trip will allow NU’s young squad a chance to gel before preseason training begins in August. The Huskers also had six newcomers and no seniors on their 2019 trip to Asia.

