Legislative pages play vital role in Nebraska Unicameral

Legislative Pages
Legislative Pages(10/11 NOW)
By Madison Pitsch
Published: Mar. 31, 2023
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - There are a handful of college students sitting at the front of the legislative chamber who often blend into the background when watching debates or votes in the unicameral, they are called legislative pages who play a vital role in keeping the day moving.

While senators work, the legislative pages wait and move with purpose and urgency.

“I really like being able to like see the whole picture when we’re out here. Because when you watch it on tv, it’s so much different than when you’re like watching here,” Chrissy Gulseth, a legislative page, said.

Legislative pages complete tasks throughout the day including printing and dropping off documents or even getting coffee, they’re always ready at a moment’s notice.

When Senators need assistance all they have to do is press a blue button on their desk and a light on a board in front of them will flicks on notifying the legislative pages.

“When they turn on their page light you go up to the senator. And they can ask, they’ll ask you for pretty much anything like, one time I had to like get someone’s phone from their office,” Gulseth said. “Sometimes like telling giving another senator and now it kind of just depends what that senator asks for.”

The legislative pages say the workplace is more like a classroom.

“We’re really just sitting here watching the state legislature work. Just like we would be in a classroom except it’s instead of a lecture professor, it’s literally the state legislature,” Quinn Eilers, a legislative page, said.

Some college students have learned a few things in the process.

“When I came in, I thought I wanted to work for the federal government. I thought that was my path. And since working for the state government, I’ve realized that there’s a lot of importance that’s held here. And so local and state governments definitely where I want to go next,” Morgan Baird, a legislative page, said.

While it is a paid job, they can also receive credit hours for their time on the legislative floor. To learn more about becoming a page, follow this link.

