Lincoln Airport Authority Board of Directors candidate profile: Chris Hove

Chris Hove
Chris Hove(Chris Hove)
By Amber Little and Bryan Shawver
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Airport Authority is governed by a Board of Directors consisting of five members who are elected by Lincoln voters. The Authority operates the airport and a 1,000-acre industrial park, consisting mostly of manufacturing and warehousing tenants.

Two seats on the board are up this year, with both incumbents not seeking re-election. The four candidates with the most votes will advance onto the May 2 general election.

10/11 NOW sent a questionnaire to all candidates and we did not edit responses. Read Chris Hove’s responses below and view other candidate profiles here.

Name: Chris Hove

Political Party: Republican

Occupation: Banker

Why are you running to become a director of the Lincoln Airport Authority? I believe I can add immediate value to the board at a time when oversight of several large new projects is needed.

What experience do you bring to the role, and how will it help you if elected? I previously served on the LAA board for about 5 years.   I also served on the Lincoln/Lancaster County Planning  Commission.   I served in the US Navy as a Naval Aviator and for the past 30 years I have been a commercial banker with the past 20 in Lincoln and the past 12 as CEO.

How would you help increase awareness of the Lincoln Airport and help attract additional airlines, as well as companies to the industrial park? We need to use the new funding source provided by the legislature to market and promote the Lincoln airport.  The Lincoln community generates over 1 million flights each year but most are using other airport’s due to cost, convenience or non-stop service.    We need to use some of these resources to generate long term sustainable flight options out of Lincoln that the community will use.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Page

Lincoln Airport Authority Board of Directors candidate profile: Chris Stokes

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Amber Little and Bryan Shawver
Read Chris Stokes’ responses.

Page

Lincoln Airport Authority Board of Directors candidate profile: Vanessa Emlich

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Amber Little and Bryan Shawver
Read Vanessa Emlich’s responses.

Page

Lincoln Public Schools Board of Education candidate profile: Emmy Pollen

Updated: Mar. 28, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT
|
By Amber Little and Bryan Shawver
Read District 2 candidate Emmy Pollen’s responses.

Page

Lincoln Public Schools Board of Education candidate profile: Bob Rauner

Updated: Mar. 28, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT
|
By Amber Little and Bryan Shawver
Read Distict 6 candidate Bob Rauner’s responses.

Latest News

Page

Lincoln Airport Authority Board of Directors candidate profile: Sammy Luci

Updated: Mar. 28, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT
|
By Amber Little and Bryan Shawver
Read Sammy Luci's candidate profile.

Contests

2023 Monster Jam Ticket Giveaway Winners

Updated: Mar. 24, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT
|
By Gray Media
Congratulations to Christine Fusco of Lincoln and Maurene Steager of Weston. You each won four tickets to see Monster Jam at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on April 7.

Page

Lincoln mayoral candidate profile: Stan Parker

Updated: Mar. 21, 2023 at 9:18 AM CDT
|
By Amber Little and Bryan Shawver
Read Stan Parker's candidate profile.

Page

Lincoln City Council candidate profile: Wayne Reinwald

Updated: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT
|
By Amber Little and Bryan Shawver
Read Wayne Reinwald's candidate profile.

Page

Lincoln mayor candidate profile: Suzanne Geist

Updated: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT
|
By Amber Little and Bryan Shawver
Nebraska state senator and small business owner Suzanne Geist is running for Lincoln mayor. Read her candidate profile here.

Page

Lincoln Mayor profile: Leirion Gaylor Baird running for re-election

Updated: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT
|
By Amber Little and Bryan Shawver
Read Leirion Gaylor Baird's candidate profile.