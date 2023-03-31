Lincoln Airport Authority Board of Directors candidate profile: Chris Stokes

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Airport Authority is governed by a Board of Directors consisting of five members who are elected by Lincoln voters. The Authority operates the airport and a 1,000-acre industrial park, consisting mostly of manufacturing and warehousing tenants.

Two seats on the board are up this year, with both incumbents not seeking re-election. The four candidates with the most votes will advance onto the May 2 general election.

10/11 NOW sent a questionnaire to all candidates and we did not edit responses. Read Chris Stokes’ responses below and view other candidate profiles here.

Name: Chris Stokes

Political Party: Republican

Occupation: Airline Pilot and Real Estate Investor

Why are you running to become a director of the Lincoln Airport Authority? I want United mainline aircraft (ie 737, Airbus), Delta, Southwest, and American Airlines to fill the gates at the Lincoln Airport. My primary purpose for running is I believe substantial positive changes must be made in the approach to attracting airlines to Lincoln. As an airline professional for 28 years, I know first-hand how airlines choose cities and will relentlessly work to get two additional major airlines to Lincoln. Further, I believe in championing fiscally conservative and business-friendly policies, in cutting overreaching regulations, and ensuring new businesses have easy access to the vast underutilized Lincoln Airport Business Park.

What experience do you bring to the role, and how will it help you if elected? As an airline, military, corporate, and general aviation professional, I care deeply for the Lincoln Airport - It has been part of my life for the last 35 years. My first three “real” jobs were at the Lincoln Airport - the Nebraska Air National Guard, a flight instructor, a pilot. For my job with the airlines, for the last 28 years I have flown almost weekly from Lincoln commuting to work. I recently retired after 34-years as a combat fighter pilot flying the F-16 and A-10. Having a background in airline, corporate, military, and general aviation give me an intensive understanding of airport operations and issues; and understanding commercial real estate, leases, and FAA limitations gives me a great advantage in creating solutions for the Lincoln Airport’s industrial park.

How would you help increase awareness of the Lincoln Airport and help attract additional airlines, as well as companies to the industrial park? The marketing team at the Lincoln Airport is incredible, and a shining step forward in the Lincoln Airport’s growth. However, it is difficult to market with little inventory – one commuter airline with limited destinations and flight times. I propose a joint venture with the Lincoln Convention and Visitor’s Bureau and Chamber of Commerce to fund the Lincoln Airport marketing team which will constantly “bombarding” the United, Delta, American, Southwest, etc. route planners, airline marketing teams, and key decisionmakers until they establish service in Lincoln.

Sadly, the west side industrial park (the old air base) is incredibly and grossly underutilized for over 60 years. Although the Airport Authority is hobbled by federal regulation, the land on the west side of the Lincoln Airport has everything it needs to be a top-tier industrial park. The infrastructure alone is invaluable, with miles of paved streets, utilities, drainage coupled with access to rail, I-80, and a huge runway/ramp, 2 ½ hours to almost anywhere in the continental U.S. I will strive to work with local and regional business, the Federal Government, the FAA, and the Lincoln management team to develop a plan to enable industry to build in the park. I will champion and support innovative programs to allow incentives to attract and provide accessibility to industry, air cargo operations, and business to thrive in the industrial park.

