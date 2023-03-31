Lincoln Airport Authority Board of Directors candidate profile: Nathan Janulewicz

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Airport Authority is governed by a Board of Directors consisting of five members who are elected by Lincoln voters. The Authority operates the airport and a 1,000-acre industrial park, consisting mostly of manufacturing and warehousing tenants.

Two seats on the board are up this year, with both incumbents not seeking re-election. The four candidates with the most votes will advance onto the May 2 general election.

10/11 NOW sent a questionnaire to all candidates and we did not edit responses. Read Nathan Janulewicz’s responses below and view other candidate profiles here.

Name: Nathan Janulewicz

Political Party: Democrat

Occupation: Legislative Aide

Why are you running to become a director of the Lincoln Airport Authority? I’m running for Lincoln Airport Authority because I want people to have the same opportunity I did -- to choose to live in Lincoln and know that they can travel anywhere. Brain drain is a topic we hear a lot about and it’s an issue that affects Nebraska and our community. It’s important that Lincoln is an attractive place to live, work and play. My goal as a board member is to build on our airport’s success and provide even more opportunities to keep Lincoln’s talent in Lincoln. Lincoln’s airport is essential to our community’s continued economic success. Having a successful airport will grow and retain a robust workforce.

What experience do you bring to the role, and how will it help you if elected? I’ve had the opportunity to work in government and policy as a staff member in the office of Lincoln Senator Eliot Bostar. I was a part of the successful effort to put the ballot question of expanded commercial air travel to a vote of the people. Now that the voters have approved the measure, I am committed to being part of putting this new tool to work for Lincoln residents and businesses.

How would you help increase awareness of the Lincoln Airport and help attract additional airlines, as well as companies to the industrial park? I would like travelers to consider LNK first. To make that a reality, the airport must offer passengers more flights and greater opportunities. With the recent announcement of new leisure flights from LNK, adding business and commuter air service is my priority. The board and staff should work tirelessly to attract additional air service by utilizing all the tools at its disposal as well as working with community partners.

The announcement by Timpte Inc. to build a large new manufacturing and warehouse building at the industrial park is an exciting opportunity for LNK and supports Lincoln’s economy. As a member of the board, I will also prioritize attracting projects like this.

