Lincoln Airport Authority Board of Directors candidate profile: Vanessa Emlich

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Airport Authority is governed by a Board of Directors consisting of five members who are elected by Lincoln voters. The Authority operates the airport and a 1,000-acre industrial park, consisting mostly of manufacturing and warehousing tenants.

Two seats on the board are up this year, with both incumbents not seeking re-election. The four candidates with the most votes will advance onto the May 2 general election.

10/11 NOW sent a questionnaire to all candidates and we did not edit responses. Read Vanessa Emlich’s responses below and view other candidate profiles here.

Name: Vanessa Emlich

Political Party: Democrat

Occupation: Senior Manager, healthcare special investigations

Why are you running to become a director of the Lincoln Airport Authority? I want to help the Board continue its ongoing efforts to recruit airlines and engage in strategic partnerships. I want to see our community benefit from the potential revenue, convenience, and jobs offered by a strong local airport. I would like to use my unique background and skill set to expand opportunities for Lincoln and surrounding area residents to travel to other parts of the country and world.

What experience do you bring to the role, and how will it help you if elected? I have over 20 years of experience in managing teams, strategic planning, establishing partnerships, and figuring out how to make things happen. I have served on the board of directors of the Mental Health Association of Nebraska for almost nine years and on the board of a local professional association. I coordinated with government, nonprofit, faith-based, and private sector entities to establish youth programs in southeast Nebraska that received local, state, and federal funding. I previously worked for an international airline and have a strong understanding of the travel and airline industry.

If elected, I would use my ability to build teams and form collaborations to actively pursue partnerships with local and area businesses. Strengthening community and private sector buy-in will only boost the airport’s success.

How would you help increase awareness of the Lincoln Airport and help attract additional airlines, as well as companies to the industrial park? There are lots of great things happening for the airport right now with the Red Way announcement, updated terminal building, and new industrial park partnerships. We need to keep the momentum going so that we can keep the airport at the forefront of people’s minds and remind area residents to choose LNK. Increased passenger flow and airport growth overall will be hugely beneficial in any future projects.

For the industrial park, the recent agreements with Burrell and Timpte are very promising. We should explore additional opportunities to converse with more companies to establish long-term partnerships that make the most sense for the space and align with the airport’s strategic plan.

