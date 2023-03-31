Lincoln man takes plea deal in homicide case

Joshua Larsen
Joshua Larsen(Lincoln Police)
By Ellis Wiltsey
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man has taken a plea deal in a case involving the death of a man he was in an intimate relationship with.

35-year-old Joshua Larsen plead no contest and was found guilty on three charges: manslaughter, domestic assault, and terroristic threats for the death of 45-year old Robert Aguirre.

If given the maximum penalty, Larsen faces upwards of 40 years in jail.

Larsen was arrested in September of 2022 after LPD said officers found Aguirre inside a home near North 6th Street and Madison Avenue. He was originally charged with Second Degree Murder, but that was later changed to manslaughter.

According to court records, Larsen told investigators he went to Aguirre’s house to purchase narcotics, but Aguirre would not sell him any.

After leaving for a short time, Larsen returned and an argument ensued the records state.

Larsen told investigators Aguirre started hitting him, so he put him in a headlock and took him to the ground. He then positioned a “leg choke” around Aguirre’s neck, according to the documents.

After a minute, Larsen told investigators Aguirre went unconscious, so he attempted CPR but was unsuccessful.

Larsen told LPD he went back to the house over the next several days and placed Aguirre in the bathtub and used Clorox to clean up the scene.

Court documents also outlined Larsen’s criminal history, which shows multiple charges related to domestic assault, where Aguirre was the victim.

Larsen will be sentenced in April.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matt Rhule announces Dallas as new flight destination out of Lincoln
Huskers help Lincoln airport announce new jet service to top destinations
Lincoln Airport announces new service to seven top destinations.
Lincoln Airport announces direct flights to seven popular destinations
Taylor Bradley made a spectacle during her arraignment Wednesday afternoon, denying the charges...
Lincoln Police say double homicide victims were struck ‘more than once’
Lincoln teen charged in father's stabbing death wants case moved to juvenile court
Lincoln teen charged in father’s death wants case transferred to juvenile court
Taylor Bradley made a spectacle during her arraignment Wednesday afternoon, denying the charges...
Lincoln woman accused of killing two men with car now faces first-degree murder charges

Latest News

Police arrested 32-year-old Lance Buss for robbery
Lincoln Police locate stolen car, arrest man for robbery
Lincoln Police locate stolen car, arrest man for robbery
Lincoln Police locate stolen car, arrest man for robbery
Taylor Bradley made a spectacle during her arraignment Wednesday afternoon, denying the charges...
EXPLICIT LANGUAGE: Taylor Bradley makes first court appearance
Taylor Bradley made a spectacle during her arraignment Wednesday afternoon, denying the charges...
Judge orders mental competency evaluation for suspect in Lincoln double homicide