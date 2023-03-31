Lincoln man takes plea deal in homicide case

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man has taken a plea deal in a case involving the death of a man he was in an intimate relationship with.

35-year-old Joshua Larsen plead no contest and was found guilty on three charges: manslaughter, domestic assault, and terroristic threats for the death of 45-year old Robert Aguirre.

If given the maximum penalty, Larsen faces upwards of 40 years in jail.

Larsen was arrested in September of 2022 after LPD said officers found Aguirre inside a home near North 6th Street and Madison Avenue. He was originally charged with Second Degree Murder, but that was later changed to manslaughter.

According to court records, Larsen told investigators he went to Aguirre’s house to purchase narcotics, but Aguirre would not sell him any.

After leaving for a short time, Larsen returned and an argument ensued the records state.

Larsen told investigators Aguirre started hitting him, so he put him in a headlock and took him to the ground. He then positioned a “leg choke” around Aguirre’s neck, according to the documents.

After a minute, Larsen told investigators Aguirre went unconscious, so he attempted CPR but was unsuccessful.

Larsen told LPD he went back to the house over the next several days and placed Aguirre in the bathtub and used Clorox to clean up the scene.

Court documents also outlined Larsen’s criminal history, which shows multiple charges related to domestic assault, where Aguirre was the victim.

Larsen will be sentenced in April.

