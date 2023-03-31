Lincoln Police to accept unwanted firearms on Gun Amnesty Day

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department will be accepting unwanted firearms with no questions asked during Gun Amnesty Day on April 8.

The new Northeast Team Station at 5201 R St. will be accepting any unwanted legal or illegal firearms, ammunition or accessories at the ‘drive up, drop off, drive away’ event and asks anyone planning on participating to put them in an open box, bag or container in trunk or back seat of their vehicle.

According to the flyer, when participants arrive at the drop-off site they should tell the person that speaks to them at their vehicle where the firearms are located and let them retrieve the items. LPD prefers all firearms to be unloaded and any breaches, slides, bolts, cylinders or actions should be open at the time of drop-off. If participants do not know how to unload their firearm, LPD says to bring it to the event and notify the person at their vehicle.

The flyer also said HOPE LNK will be at the event to hand out trigger locks and handgun lock boxes to the community while supplies last.

LPD said people will not receive compensation for any guns or ammunition dropped off.

The event will take place Saturday, April 8 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Attendees are told to drop off their items in the parking lot on the north side of the new Northeast Team Station.

