Lincoln Police locate stolen car, arrest man for robbery

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man was arrested for robbery Thursday night after police say he assaulted a driver and stole his car.

The carjacking happened near the University of Nebraska-Lincoln East Campus on Wednesday afternoon. A 51-year-old man told Lincoln police an unknown man jumped in front of his black Lexus GS300 near 33rd and Dudley Streets and asked for a ride. Police said the driver let the man in his car, drove a short distance to 36th Street and Huntington Avenue and pulled into a parking lot.

Police said that’s when the man struck the driver multiple times in the hip and ribs and forced him out of his car. The suspect then drove off.

The victim was not injured.

Police said the stolen car was spotted at a car rental company at the Lincoln Airport and a local hospital. Officers said they made contact at the car rental company and were able to identify 32-year-old Lance Buss as the suspect.

On Thursday, police said they located the stolen car in an area near N 58th Street and Cleveland Avenue, just northeast of Nebraska Wesleyan University, near Buss’ home.

Police made contact with Buss and he was taken into custody without incident for robbery.

