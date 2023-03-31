Lincoln Police to strictly enforce traffic signal violations in April

April is Districted Driving Awareness month
(pexels.com)
By Abigail Carrera
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Law enforcement agencies across the country are asking drivers to put their phones on the do not disturb setting while they are driving as Distracted Driving Awareness Month in April approaches.

From April 1 to April 22, with the help of a grant from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety, the Lincoln Police Department will begin conducting its ‘Red Light/Distracted Driving’ Traffic Enforcement project. The grant will help place additional officers near intersections that have a higher rate of crashes to watch for red light violations.

Lincoln Police said their officers will strictly enforce traffic signal violations and watch for drivers who are texting while driving. Violating a traffic control signal is a $75 fine and texting while driving is a $200 fine.

According to the Nebraska chapter of the National Safety Council, Nebraska has seen an increase of 31.7 percent in distracted driving crashes since 2010.

LPD encourages drivers to be aware of traffic signals and put down their phones.

