Nebraska Republican Party responds to indictment of former President Donald J. Trump

(WNEM)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska Republican Party released a statement on Friday in regards to the indictment of former President Donald J. Trump:

For the first time in American history, a former President has been criminally indicted and it is clear that this is politically motivated. In short, this indictment is a political hit job that tests the rule of law. The 34 charges being pursued by a George Soros funded District Attorney, who made it his mission to prosecute former President Trump, are NOT about justice or the truth, but rather about vengeance. It is the purposeful prosecution of Joe Biden’s political rival in the upcoming 2024 election.

Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan District Attorney, has weaponized his office to launch a blatantly political indictment. The American people deserve better than this cheap, political stunt. Nancy Pelosi, another person confused about the Constitution, tweeted, “everyone has the right to a trial to prove innocence.” Constitutional Americans understand that the former President is…innocent until proven guilty. Turning the system upside down is the intentional misguided messaging to condone this action. The lack of constitutional understanding coming from the former speaker highlights the ever growing constitutional crisis we are in under the Biden Administration.

Former President Donald Trump has continually been attacked for his support of the American people, America First beliefs, and has faced relentless assaults on him personally. Coupled with two failed impeachments, dossiers paid for by the Clinton machine, and personal attacks on his family. In Nebraska, the people voted 67% for Trump in the 2020 presidential race, and now subsequent to this political stunt are outraged at the unprecedented weaponization of the justice system.

It is time to act. The NEGOP calls on our Federal Delegation to rise and take a firm stand on supporting our former President and condemning this unprecedented indictment. Establishing Justice is the first value Republicans charge our delegation to uphold. Nebraskans support ending the weaponization of our justice system.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matt Rhule announces Dallas as new flight destination out of Lincoln
Huskers help Lincoln airport announce new jet service to top destinations
Lincoln Airport announces new service to seven top destinations.
Lincoln Airport announces direct flights to seven popular destinations
Taylor Bradley made a spectacle during her arraignment Wednesday afternoon, denying the charges...
Lincoln Police say double homicide victims were struck ‘more than once’
Lincoln teen charged in father's stabbing death wants case moved to juvenile court
Lincoln teen charged in father’s death wants case transferred to juvenile court
Taylor Bradley made a spectacle during her arraignment Wednesday afternoon, denying the charges...
Lincoln woman accused of killing two men with car now faces first-degree murder charges

Latest News

Saturday High Temperatures
Weekend Forecast: Warmer and Breezy
Legislative Pages
Legislative pages play vital role in Nebraska Unicameral
Legislative pages play vital role in Nebraska Unicameral
Legislative pages play vital role in Nebraska Unicameral
Joshua Larsen
Lincoln man takes plea deal in homicide case